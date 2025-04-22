National News
Advance voter turnout much higher than in 2021

April 22, 2025 500 views

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source THUNDER BAY — Nationwide and locally, this federal election is on track to have the highest voter turnout in more than 35 years. Elections Canada disclosed Tuesday that an estimated 7.3 million people voted at advance polls April 18-21 across the country. That’s about 25 per cent more than the 5.8 million who voted in advance in the 2021 general election. In Thunder Bay-Superior North, 15,244 of the riding’s roughly 68,000 eligible voters cast advance ballots, returning officer Dale Mason said. Numbers from advance polls in neighbouring Thunder Bay-Rainy River and Kenora-Kiiwetinoong were not yet available. Mason said the local and national numbers suggest that, when the election-day polls close next Monday night, voter turnout will be at a greater…

