Energy efficient school in Coquitlam, B.C., gets clean energy designation

April 22, 2025 234 views

The Coast Salish Elementary school in Coquitlam, B.C., has been designated a Clean Energy Champion by BC Hydro for its energy efficiency. The school is equipped with solar panels, a hybrid heat pump, LED lighting and uses technology to track its energy production and consumption. It’s the first “green” school in the Coquitlam School District and is projected to save about 740 tonnes of carbon emissions over 15 years. Frank Pearse, the school’s principal, says energy education is embedded in the student learning experience. BC Hydro CEO Chris O’Riley says using energy efficiently is the cleanest way to meet growing demand and the utility has been a leader in helping customers reduce their energy bills. BC Hydro says in a statement the schools commitment to energy conservation and sustainability has…

