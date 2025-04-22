Ohsweken woman charged with impaired driving in Brant County

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-A 35-year-old Ohsweken woman has been charged with impaired driving following a Brant County OPP RIDE program stop. The driver was stopped shortly after 1 a.m. on April 19, 2025, at the intersection of Newport Road and River Road, according to an OPP news release. Officers administered an Approved Screening Device (ASD) test, resulting in a failure. Police said Donna Henhawk was arrested and charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus. She was taken to the Brant County OPP detachment for further tests and later released with conditions. Her vehicle was impounded for seven days. Henhawk is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on May 1 to answer the charges. Police continue to remind motorists of the dangers of…



