Poilievre to address Assembly of First Nations on clean drinking water, policing

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks at a press conference in Vaughan, Ont., on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is expected to address the Assembly of First Nations Tuesday to discuss his party’s plan for U.S.-Canada trade, closing the infrastructure gap and ensuring communities have access to clean drinking water and adequate policing. The meeting is part of a series of engagement sessions with First Nations chiefs and federal party leaders ahead of the April 28 election. Green party leaders Elizabeth May and Jonathan Pedneault addressed the AFN earlier in April, while NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is scheduled to address the organization Wednesday. It’s not clear whether Liberal Leader Mark Carney will participate in the exercise. Poilievre has long said a government led by…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice