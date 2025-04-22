Candidate Carney draws a crowd in Brantford

By Kimberly De Jong, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brant Beacon Nearly one thousand people attended a meet and greet event with Liberal Leader Mark Carney as he made a stop on his campaign trail to visit Sassy Britches Brewing Co. in Brantford on Friday, April 18, 2025. The leader was there to not only speak to the residents from nearby communities, but to show support for local Liberal candidates like Joy O’Donnell, who is running to be the next MP for Brantford – Brant South – Six Nations; Chuck Phillips, for Flamborough-Glanbrook-Brant North; David Hilderley for Oxford, and Colin Walsh for Haldimand-Norfolk. Upon his arrival, O’Donnell welcomed Carney in multiple languages including English, French, Mohawk, Cayuga and Ojibwe. “We are standing here in a very historical spot; we all know…



