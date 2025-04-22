Federal report due on Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina’s path to recognition as a tribal nation

By Graham Lee Brewer And Allen Breed Members of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina are awaiting the release of a Department of the Interior report that, as soon as this week, could light a path for federal recognition as a tribal nation. In January, President Donald Trump issued a memo directing the department to create a plan to “assist the Lumbee Tribe in obtaining full Federal recognition through legislation or other available mechanisms, including the right to receive full Federal benefits.” The memo required the plan to be created within 90 days, a deadline that comes Wednesday. The Lumbee are a state-recognized tribe that has been seeking federal acknowledgment, a distinction that comes with access to resources like health care through Indian Health Services and the ability to create…



