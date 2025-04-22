‘Pressure conference’ demands June election in Kanesatake

By Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Mohawk Council of Kanesatake (MCK) is steadfast in its summer election plans, even as calls grow louder for a June election date to be respected. A flurry of posts on social media accusing Council of ignoring the Custom Electoral Code have not been quelled by its confirmation of an August 2 election date, the first Saturday following four full years in office for the chiefs. Leading the charge has been Amanda Simon, who was MCK’s former certified lands manager until her resignation last year, blaming a dysfunctional culture for her departure. Simon, who confirmed Tuesday that she intends to run for a Council seat in the next election, has characterized the MCK’s failure to begin the process for a June 14 election…



