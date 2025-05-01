National News
Matawa language program needs stable funding, CEO says

May 1, 2025 39 views

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter THUNDER BAY — Matawa First Nations’ CEO says its language revitalization program needs a long-term funding commitment to fulfill its mission. Funding of Matawa Waka Tere “needs to be ongoing” so that the program won’t again face the uncertainty it’s under now that a three-year funding arrangement has run out, Sharon Nate told reporters Thursday in an online news conference. Matawa Waka Tere (Indigenous Language Revitalization) has been running in all nine communities served by Matawa First Nations Management and in Thunder Bay, but it’s now in scaled-down operations due to a lack of sustainable funding. The 2019 Indigenous Languages Act says “the Government of Canada is committed to providing adequate, sustainable and long-term funding for the reclamation, revitalization, maintenance and strengthening of…

