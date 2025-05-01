National News
ticker

Quebec Inuit representative wants investigation over voting problems in Nunavik

May 1, 2025 43 views

-CP-An organization representing Quebec Inuit wants Elections Canada to investigate reports that some people in Nunavik were unable to vote in Monday’s federal election. Makivvik says polling hours were inconsistent across the northern part of Quebec, and some communities were unable to vote altogether. The organization says some Nunavik Inuit were effectively denied their right to vote, which it says is “unacceptable in 2025.” Makivvik wants Elections Canada to ensure every Inuk in Nunavik is able to vote in future elections. Mandy Gull-Masty, former grand chief of the Cree Nation Government in Quebec, won the riding of Abitibi—Baie-James—Nunavik—Eeyou for the Liberals on Monday, taking it from Bloc Québécois incumbent Sylvie Bérubé. Makivvik says it’s pleased to see an Indigenous woman elected to represent the region, and says Gull-Masty’s victory is…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Ontario considering change to length of teachers’ college, documents suggest

May 1, 2025 32

By Allison Jones The Ontario government is considering shortening the length of teachers’ college in order…

Read more
National News

Discover hidden gems in Brant County, Brantford and Six Nations through Doors Open Along the Grand

May 1, 2025 39

By Celeste Percy-Beauregard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter More than 15 unique spaces that help tell the…

Read more