Quebec Inuit representative wants investigation over voting problems in Nunavik

-CP-An organization representing Quebec Inuit wants Elections Canada to investigate reports that some people in Nunavik were unable to vote in Monday’s federal election. Makivvik says polling hours were inconsistent across the northern part of Quebec, and some communities were unable to vote altogether. The organization says some Nunavik Inuit were effectively denied their right to vote, which it says is “unacceptable in 2025.” Makivvik wants Elections Canada to ensure every Inuk in Nunavik is able to vote in future elections. Mandy Gull-Masty, former grand chief of the Cree Nation Government in Quebec, won the riding of Abitibi—Baie-James—Nunavik—Eeyou for the Liberals on Monday, taking it from Bloc Québécois incumbent Sylvie Bérubé. Makivvik says it’s pleased to see an Indigenous woman elected to represent the region, and says Gull-Masty’s victory is…



