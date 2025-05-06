They don’t vote in the conclave, but nuns leading the world’s Catholic orders gather in Rome

By Giovanna Dell’orto ROME (AP) — They don’t have a vote in the pope’s election, but nearly 900 superiors of the world’s female Catholic orders met in Rome on Monday to chart a course forward, a few miles from where cardinals will gather in a conclave to choose a successor to Pope Francis. Sister Mary Barron, president of the umbrella group of leaders of women’s religious orders, urged the superiors and the over 650,000 nuns worldwide to pray that the cardinals make the right choice and reflect on how to carry forward Francis′ vision. “We must be vigilant in doing our part to keep that flame of church renewal alive,” she told the assembly of sisters — some in regular clothes, others in traditional habits. The International Union of Superiors…



