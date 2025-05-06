National News
ticker

They don’t vote in the conclave, but nuns leading the world’s Catholic orders gather in Rome

May 6, 2025 38 views

By Giovanna Dell’orto ROME (AP) — They don’t have a vote in the pope’s election, but nearly 900 superiors of the world’s female Catholic orders met in Rome on Monday to chart a course forward, a few miles from where cardinals will gather in a conclave to choose a successor to Pope Francis. Sister Mary Barron, president of the umbrella group of leaders of women’s religious orders, urged the superiors and the over 650,000 nuns worldwide to pray that the cardinals make the right choice and reflect on how to carry forward Francis′ vision. “We must be vigilant in doing our part to keep that flame of church renewal alive,” she told the assembly of sisters — some in regular clothes, others in traditional habits. The International Union of Superiors…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

B.C. seeks more clean power projects, hoping to reduce U.S. reliance

May 6, 2025 4

The British Columbia government says it’s seeking new clean energy projects to provide enough electricity to…

Read more
National News

Indigenous people raise awareness about their missing and murdered

May 6, 2025 17

By Susan Montoya Bryan And Michael Warren ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Indigenous people across North America…

Read more