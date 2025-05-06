On Red Dress Day, Northern premiers pledge $75,000 for national Truth and Reconciliation centre

By Eric Bowling, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWT News/North Canada’s three territories are pledging $25,000 apiece toward the creation of a new home for the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation in Winnipeg. A joint announcement was released on May 5 to commemorate Red Dress Day following the Northern Premier’s Forum, which was held in Haines Junction, Yukon, this year. The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation’s [NCTR’s] spirit name is Bezhig miigwan, which means “one feather.” “The North has been disproportionately impacted by the legacies of residential schools and colonialism and has played an important role in truth telling and reconciliation,” NWT Premier R.J. Simpson stated. “Supporting the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation as they build a permanent home for survivors’ stories will ensure those truths are never…



