Families demand coroner’s inquest into death of three Indigenous females in B.C.

May 6, 2025 48 views

By Chuck Chiang Tatyanna Harrison was someone who always fought for justice, but she hasn’t been given the same treatment by investigators upon her death, her mother said through tears on Monday. Now Natasha Harrison, along with family members of two other Indigenous females and a B.C. advocacy group say they want more answers and a coroner’s inquest into the deaths of their loved ones three years ago. “I miss my baby girl,” Natasha Harrison said. “I remember going into stores, and I couldn’t pass someone in need without her making me help them, even if I was broke.” “She just wanted fairness and justice. And the irony is she’s being failed in that very way,” she said. All three Indigenous females were found dead in Metro Vancouver, and the…

