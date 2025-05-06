National News
New Manitoba Tory leader says sorry for campaign ads on landfill search

May 6, 2025 54 views

By Steve Lambert Manitoba’s new Opposition leader apologized Monday for election campaign advertisements the Progressive Conservative party ran in the last election that promoted their decision to not search a landfill for the remains of two murder victims. Obby Khan used his first legislature speech since winning the Tory leadership on April 26 to say sorry to the victims’ families and to promise a new tone from his party. “I stand here today as the new leader of the P.C. party and apologize to the families … and to all Manitobans for the harm that was caused by a previous campaign,” Khan, who was a cabinet minister in the former Tory government, said. His words follow a similar apology in March from Wayne Ewasko, who had served as the Tories’…

