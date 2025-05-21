Local News
Six Nations marks 159th annual Bread and Cheese Day with fun and family time!

May 21, 2025 185 views
Six Nations midway was packed with amusement park rides and at the track races marking the Six Nations family fun that comes with marking 159 years of Victoria Day. (Photos by Jim C. Powless)

By Tara Lindemann Writer Families had clustered along 4th Line west of Chiefswood Road long ahead of the parade that would lead them into the revelry that comes with Bread and Cheese Day marketed annually on Victoria Day, May 19. “One of the least known secrets on the Rez is that you line up as close to the fairgrounds as early as possible,” said resident Kim Porter. “You’re closest to the bread and cheese but miss the arterial clogging. “And sunburn.” Springtime chill made the sun bearable to the jubilant crowds. “It’s all about gathering, coming together with friends and family that we haven’t seen in a while,” said Brittany Maracle. “It’s an excuse to get kids together and just have fun.” Volunteers began cutting mountains of bread and laying…

