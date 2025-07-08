Lesley Hampton brings Indigenous identity and inclusivity to Canadian fashion

By Marissa Lentz-McGrath, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com TEMAGAMI FIRST NATION – For Lesley Hampton, fashion has never just been about clothing, it’s been about creating the space she longed for as a child. A member of Temagami First Nation, the designer is now a household name in Canadian fashion circles, with her inclusive and mental-health-forward brand featured everywhere from Toronto Fashion Week to Holt Renfrew’s designer floor. Hampton’s path to the runway was shaped by global experiences, reconnection, and a desire to redefine who belongs in fashion. “I’ve always known that I’m Indigenous,” Hampton told TimminsToday. “I’ve always known my connections to Temagami have been very strong. But as a youth and adolescent, I actually grew up internationally — middle school in Australia, high school in England.” Her mother was…
