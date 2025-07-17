National News
ticker

Carney says he’s ready to listen to First Nations on major projects legislation

July 17, 2025 76 views

By Alessia Passafiume Prime Minister Mark Carney says he’s “here to listen” to First Nations leaders about their concerns with the government’s major projects legislation. Carney and several of his cabinet ministers are meeting with hundreds of First Nations leaders in Gatineau today about the Building Canada Act. The closed-door meeting was promised in June after chiefs said their rights were not respected by the rush to push the legislation through Parliament. The law allows cabinet to quickly grant federal approvals for big industrial projects like mines, ports and pipelines by sidestepping existing laws. Many First Nations leaders said Wednesday they have low expectations for the meeting and are warning it should not be seen as the full and fair consultation required on major projects. Carney says today’s meeting is…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Carney says he’s ready to listen to First Nations on major projects legislation

July 17, 2025 61

By Alessia Passafiume Prime Minister Mark Carney said he’s “here to listen” to First Nations leaders…

Read more
National News

The Latest: Senate passes $9 billion in spending cuts to public broadcasting, foreign aid

July 17, 2025 83

Just after 2 a.m. ET, the Senate passed about $9 billion in federal spending cuts requested…

Read more