Slave Lake Métis local transitions to interim district council

By Pearl Lorentzen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lakeside Leader People in the Slave Lake and High Prairie area may have gotten used to the fact that Métis Region 5 is now District 21, as programming has continued during the transition. However, the legalities were finalized in April and an election for district captain will be held in the fall. The Métis Nation of Alberta has been in the self-government process for many years and held the first election of the Otipemisiwak Métis Government: Métis Nation Within Alberta (MNA) in the fall of 2023. The transition included changing six regions to 22 districts. Region 5 was divided into District 21 and 22, with a bit of land added in the south. From west to east, District 21 goes from Donnelly to…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice