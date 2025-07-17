Solstice Splashes – Sunny celebrations for National Indigenous Peoples Day

By Patrick Quinn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Nation Celebrations across Canada marked National Indigenous Peoples Day June 21, when the sun in the northern hemisphere travels its longest path across the sky. The summer solstice is a time of spiritual renewal and historically a time when Cree families returned from winter and spring camps. Cree communities recognized the day with cultural activities. The Cree and Inuit of Whapmagoostui-Kuujjuaraapik celebrated at First Point (Tikiraq) with a fishing derby, photo hunt, traditional food, fashion contest and log games. Waskaganish commemorated “the languages reclaimed from silence, and the storytellers, young and old, who carry them forward.” As Robin Gull-Saganash from Waswanipi said, “We honour those who came before us, and we walk proudly as the ones who carry our culture forward.” And…



