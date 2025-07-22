Carney says getting best possible deal with U.S. more important than Aug. 1 deadline

Prime Minister Mark Carney downplayed the importance of a looming Aug. 1 deadline in trade talks with the U.S. on Tuesday, saying the objective is to get the best possible deal for Canadians. “They’re complex negotiations and we’ll use all the time that’s necessary,” he told reporters after meeting with premiers at the Council of the Federation gathering in Huntsville, Ont. Carney said the government will agree to a deal “if there’s one on the table that is in the best interests of Canadians.” He described such a deal as one “that preserves, reinforces and stabilizes” the trade relationship between Canada and the U.S., and “also one that doesn’t tie our hands in terms of other things that we can do.” Carney was invited to join the premiers in Ontario’s…



