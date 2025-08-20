National News
Nokiiwin Tribal Council gets $4M from WSIB in new partnership

August 20, 2025 68 views

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com FORT WILLIAM FIRST NATION — A new partnership has been formed between a tribal council that provides a number of services to several First Nations in the region and the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board. The agreement between the Nokiiwin Tribal Council and the WSIB was announced at the council’s 19th annual general meeting on Anemki Wajiw (also known as Mount McKay) at Fort William First Nation on Tuesday. It will see Nokiiwin receive $4 million over the next four years from the WSIB to develop programming around workplace health and safety. “It’s going to give us capacity, so we’re going to be able to onboard a team to really run and develop this program from a very Indigenous lens,” said Audrey…

