AFN chief says next week’s gathering will set stage for major projects talks

August 28, 2025 113 views

By Alessia Passafiume The Assembly of First Nations’ annual general meeting next week in Winnipeg will set the stage — and the tone — for engaging with governments on major infrastructure projects. National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak says politicians will be paying close attention to the resolutions chiefs pass related to the federal major projects legislation. The bill, which passed in June, has seen strong opposition from some First Nations leaders and community members who fear it won’t respect their rights. “We look forward to that — to hearing leadership debate, discuss and advance to the next steps,” she said in an interview. The annual general assembly that kicks off on Sept. 3 will be the first time the AFN, which advocates on behalf of more than 600 chiefs, is…

