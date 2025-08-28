National News
Canada’s top court won’t hear appeal in land dispute at Ontario’s Sauble Beach

August 28, 2025 126 views

By Vanessa Tiberio The Supreme Court of Canada has declined to hear an appeal of a lower-court ruling that upheld a First Nation’s ownership of a stretch of land at a popular Ontario beach after a lengthy dispute. Canada’s top court has dismissed the appeal request from several landowners, the Town of South Bruce Peninsula and the province after a stretch of land along Sauble Beach was returned to Saugeen First Nation in 2023. The Supreme Court did not provide a reason for its decision, which is customary. Saugeen First Nation said in a statement that it is “both proud and grateful” to celebrate the “historic vindication” of its treaty rights. “Generations of Saugeen people have fought tirelessly against all odds to protect and preserve this deeply important area at…

