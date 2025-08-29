National News
‘I was very, very upset,’ says sister of Indigenous man struck by RCMP during arrest

August 29, 2025 125 views

By Nora O’Malley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ha-Shilth-Sa Port Alberni, BC – Caroline Hall says her brother Shawn is an addict. Shawn Hall, 33, has been living on the streets of Port Alberni for months now, she says. “I really care about him. He’s a good person, he just got in a really bad place. I’m just hoping one day he’ll get better ‘cause I don’t know… He’s my baby brother,” said Hall. “I deal with my brother a lot. I usually hold on to his paycheque and distribute it out to him throughout the month, so he doesn’t spend it all at once,” she shared. Shawn is Indigenous, with Cree and likely Hesquiaht First Nation roots. He is a repeat offender with a criminal history dating back to at…

