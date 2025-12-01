Baby eel businesswoman ‘the most courageous person I know’: lawyer

By John Chilibeck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Daily Gleaner A lawyer representing a New Brunswick businesswoman whose family has caught baby eels for 37 years says Ottawa is maliciously out to destroy her commercial enterprise and give it to First Nations. Solicitor Barry Morrison was in the Court of King’s Bench in Burton last week to argue against the federal government’s motion to toss out Mary Ann Holland’s latest lawsuit. “She’s a senior citizen and the most courageous person I know,” Morrison declared to Justice Thomas Christie. “In the dark, in the freezing rain, she approached masked men and pleaded with them to stop illegally fishing.” The legal gambit by the federal Justice Department is the latest salvo in a long-running battle between Holland, who owns Alder Seafood and…
