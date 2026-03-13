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AMDSB responds to minister’s musings about the removal of elected trustees

March 13, 2026 290 views

By Kelsey Bent, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Listowel Banner SEAFORTH – Avon Maitland District School Board (AMDSB) joined the effort to protect public school trustees from elimination by the province. Similar to its counterparts across the province, AMDSB sent a letter last week to the Minister of Education Paul Calandra and Premier Doug Ford. At the Association of Municipalities of Ontario’s (AMO) annual meeting in Ottawa, last August, Calandra said he was considering eliminating trustees from school boards across the province. At the following Avon Maitland District School Board meeting, board of trustees chairman Trustee Michael Bannerman (Stratford) suggested local trustees focus on themselves. “I would challenge this year’s trustees … that we focus on the things we have control over,” He said. “Let’s be great trustees. Let’s remind our…

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