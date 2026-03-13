Ontario’s payout to Elon Musk over cancelled Starlink contract to remain secret

By Liam Casey Ontario’s payout to Elon Musk’s SpaceX over a cancelled Starlink contract will remain a secret after the two sides agreed to a confidential settlement, The Canadian Press has learned. The province said the kill fee for what was set to be a $100-million deal is “significantly less than the contract value,” and the amount paid out was part of a negotiated settlement. When asked about the kill fee earlier this week, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he didn’t know the amount but pledged to confirm it. His office then said the amount could not be publicly released. Ford stands by his choice to kill the deal before it was implemented. “I believe that was the right decision, protecting Canadians, not supporting a U.S.-led owner that was pretty…



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