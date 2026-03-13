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The RCMP vs. the media: Bracken trial approaches its endgame

March 13, 2026 213 views

By Justin Brake, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Independent The lawyers are standing around, casually talking to one another. A dozen or so people in the four rows of public seating quietly chatter to each other. Then, a hefty, clean-shaven middle-aged man with short dark brown hair and a suit enters the courtroom. The room goes quiet. The man, whose tie is fastened to his shirt with a small golden pin in the shape of handcuffs, sits down two rows directly in front of me, his stiff gaze fixed on the judge’s bench as he tilts his head to the right, and then the left, as if to crack his neck. John Brewer is the RCMP’s assistant commissioner for British Columbia, and before that he was the top cop in…

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