Winnipeg officer who shot girl was right to use lethal force: police expert

By Brittany Hobson A policing expert has told an inquest that a Winnipeg officer took appropriate action when he fired two shots at a stolen vehicle and killed a 16-year-old First Nations girl. Use-of-force expert Chris Butler testified officers didn’t have a lot of time to respond when the Jeep smashed into a truck at a busy intersection in 2020. Police had responded to a liquor store robbery and were chasing the Jeep driven by Eishia Hudson. The officer who shot the girl has said he believed the Jeep, after it crashed into the truck, was moving toward other officers. Butler says police would have wanted to stop the Jeep from moving and, if they had waited any longer, other lives could have been in danger. The inquest is to…



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