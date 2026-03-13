Winnipeg officer who shot girl was right to use lethal force: police expert

By Brittany Hobson A policing expert has told an inquest that a Winnipeg officer took appropriate action when he fired two shots at a stolen vehicle and killed a 16-year-old First Nations girl. Use-of-force expert Chris Butler testified officers didn’t have a lot of time to respond when the Jeep smashed into a truck at a busy intersection in 2020. Police had responded to a liquor store robbery and were chasing the Jeep driven by Eishia Hudson. The officer who shot the girl has said he believed the Jeep, after it crashed into the truck, was moving toward other officers. Butler says police would have wanted to stop the Jeep from moving and, if they had waited any longer, other lives could have been in danger. The inquest is to…
Related Posts
AMDSB responds to minister’s musings about the removal of elected trustees
March 13, 2026 291
By Kelsey Bent, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Listowel Banner SEAFORTH – Avon Maitland District School Board…
15,000-plus students regularly skip school across Manitoba, leaked documents show
March 13, 2026 155
By Maggie Macintosh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Free Press More than 15,000 students — including…