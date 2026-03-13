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Cape Breton conference talks about future of Bras d’Or Lake

March 13, 2026 156 views

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post The Bras d’Or Lake system in Cape Breton is in fairly good shape overall; however organizations, individuals and governmental departments must come together to develop a monitoring system that can record and compare for future generations. That was one of the messages that speaker Shelley Denny brought Tuesday to a gathering in Membertou of people committed to the well-being of the Bras d’Or Lake system. Denny’s second point was about the importance of a two-eyed seeing approach to ensuring that the Bras d’Or Lake is protected for years to come — for the next seven generations. Denny was speaking at a three-day “Listening to the People of the Lakes” workshop series presented by the Collaborative Environmental Planning Initiative. The CEPI…

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