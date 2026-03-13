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‘Right thing to do’: Ontario town begins renaming process for Prince Andrew Island

March 13, 2026 169 views

By Kathryn Mannie An Ontario township has taken its first official step toward renaming a pair of islands that honour Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the brother of King Charles who was stripped of his royal titles and later arrested over his links to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The names of Prince Andrew Island and nearby Gordonstoun Island should be dropped as soon as possible due to the “infamy” attached to the former prince, said Selwyn Mayor Sherry Senis. The township is submitting an application to the Ontario Geographic Names Board to that effect, following a unanimous council vote on Tuesday to request the monikers be dropped before the much-longer process of finding new names can get underway. “I just believe it’s the right thing to do,” the mayor said…

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