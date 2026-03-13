Métis National Council signs agreement with Northwest Territory Métis Nation

By Alessia Passafiume The Métis National Council has signed an agreement with the Northwest Territory Métis Nation to boost collaboration between the two groups, which could lead the N.W.T. nation to join the national body on a permanent basis. The agreement, signed this week in Edmonton, says the two groups will work to identify areas of shared interest, including the advancement of Métis rights in Ottawa and ensuring Métis governments are able to respond to “emerging opportunities and challenges.” “This is a new relationship for the Northwest Territory Métis Nation, but it’s really geared in supporting each other in terms of political advocacy and helping to expand the voice of the Métis National Council,” Métis National Council president Victoria Pruden told The Canadian Press. “It’s very exciting. It’s very encouraging.”…



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