First Nation and Ontario ink historic agreement

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SNnewswatch.com EABAMETOONG — This remote First Nation has begun “a new chapter in its relationship with the province,” according to a news release it issued on Wednesday. Eabametoong First Nation and Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford have reached “an agreement to provide our community a seat at the table — a Relationship Table — where our priorities and interests can be advanced,” Chief Solomon Atlookan said. The agreement “will enable focused discussion” between Eabametoong and government ministries on priorities including community well-being, resource governance and economic development, the release stated. Key objectives identified by the First Nation include the design and construction of a youth centre and reducing local energy costs. On energy costs, Eabametoong chief and council announced Monday that they have…



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