Winnipeg officer who shot girl was right to use lethal force: police expert

By Brittany Hobson A policing expert told a fatality inquest that a Winnipeg officer who fired two shots at a stolen vehicle and killed a 16-year-old First Nations girl was following police protocol and training. Use-of-force expert Chris Butler testified Thursday that officers didn’t have a lot of time to respond when the Jeep smashed into a truck at a busy intersection on April 8, 2020. The inquest earlier heard from Const. Kyle Pradinuk, who said he shot at the Jeep’s driver because he believed fellow officers could have been hit. Eishia Hudson was killed “If there’s an immediate … need to respond, then waiting can carry very catastrophic consequences for the officer,” Butler told court. Police had responded to reports of a liquor store robbery and chased the Jeep….



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