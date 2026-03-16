Brantford Medical Officer “Urges” Caution During Upcoming Cold Front

By Alex Murray Writer It seems the groundhog has seen his shadow and will not be coming out of his burrow in the Grand Erie region for some time yet. The Grand Erie Public Health (GEPH)’s Medical Officer of Health (MOH) issued a Cold Notification for the Grand Erie region that includes the Six Nations of the Grand River reserve, Brantford-Brant, and Haldimand-Norfolk, effective March 6, 2026. According to GEPH, the MOH issues a Cold Notification when some or all the region is expected to experience temperatures under -15 Celsius or when wind chill values get up to -20 degrees Celsius. GEPH says that temperatures of -15 degrees Celsius or colder can cause unprotected skin to freeze in less than 30 minutes. The risk of developing hypothermia is also higher….



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