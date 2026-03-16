Honouring Indigenous Peoples to Host Youth-to-Youth Truth and Reconciliation Gathering at Six Nations

By Alex Murray Writer For non-profit Honouring Indigenous Peoples (HIP), teaching the youngest generation is a key component of Truth and Reconciliation. That’s why they continue to hold TRC events specifically for young people. HIP will host their fourth annual Youth-to-Youth (Y2Y) Truth and Reconciliation National Gathering at Six Nations of the Grand River from March 22-28, 2026. The program is offered for free to avoid any financial barriers potential participants may be facing. According to HIP, the Y2Y gathering is aimed at fostering “reconciliation, environmental stewardship, and cultural understanding among Indigenous and non-Indigenous youth across Canada.” “Through shared experiences, outdoor activities, and leadership development, the program empowers youth to become advocates for social change, environmental sustainability, and the preservation of Indigenous traditions,” HIP says. The program brings together 25 Indigenous…



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