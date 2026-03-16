National News
ticker

Honouring Indigenous Peoples to Host Youth-to-Youth Truth and Reconciliation Gathering at Six Nations

March 16, 2026 129 views

By Alex Murray Writer For non-profit Honouring Indigenous Peoples (HIP), teaching the youngest generation is a key component of Truth and Reconciliation. That’s why they continue to hold TRC events specifically for young people. HIP will host their fourth annual Youth-to-Youth (Y2Y) Truth and Reconciliation National Gathering at Six Nations of the Grand River from March 22-28, 2026. The program is offered for free to avoid any financial barriers potential participants may be facing. According to HIP, the Y2Y gathering is aimed at fostering “reconciliation, environmental stewardship, and cultural understanding among Indigenous and non-Indigenous youth across Canada.” “Through shared experiences, outdoor activities, and leadership development, the program empowers youth to become advocates for social change, environmental sustainability, and the preservation of Indigenous traditions,” HIP says. The program brings together 25 Indigenous…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Brantford Medical Officer “Urges” Caution During Upcoming Cold Front

March 16, 2026 120

By Alex Murray Writer It seems the groundhog has seen his shadow and will not be…

Read more
National News

Nunavut municipal leaders debate modular housing’s usefulness in Nunavut

March 16, 2026 107

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Hamlet leaders from across the Qikiqtani…

Read more