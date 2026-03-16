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Nunavut municipal leaders debate modular housing’s usefulness in Nunavut

March 16, 2026 110 views

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Hamlet leaders from across the Qikiqtani region expressed doubt and offered suggestions for modular housing while gathering in Iqaluit last week. The federal government has promised 225 modular homes for Nunavut in an agreement with the Government of Nunavut and Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. Sanirajak senior administrative officer (SAO) Manasee Ulayuk said he believes modular housing wouldn’t last in Nunavut’s winters, and that the prefabricated units could instead be used as temporary shelters for homeless people. “It would be good maybe if we could use these while they’re building homes — that way those homeless could utilize them,” Ulayuk said. “These people use them for shelter, and they’re not safe. This issue has to be looked into further by NHC (Nunavut…

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