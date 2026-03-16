‘It just came naturally’: Indigenous fashion designer and artist talks influences and career

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca VANCOUVER, B.C. — Throughout her life, creativity has always been at the centre of Reggie Harrold’s life. In fact, Harrold’s creativity has taken her to unquestionable highs – including headlining the Our Gathering Indigenous conference which took place in Vancouver in February and Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week (VIFW) in 2025. A member of Fort Nelson First Nation (FNFN), a Facebook post showcasing the February event said the community was “‘so proud to see Reggie representing FNFN ‘as a proud Dene/Slavey woman, sharing her creativity, talent and vision.’” Harrold, the daughter of FNFN chief Archie Harrold, said her initial creative influences came from her mother. “She was always sewing,” said Harrold. “Elegant costumes. When she retired, I slowly inched my way into her…



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