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Chief Sunshine pens letter to PM opposing co-operation agreement with Alberta

March 16, 2026 298 views

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation Chief Sheldon Sunshine has written a letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney criticizing the federal government’s tentative co-operation agreement with the Alberta government on environmental regulation and the impact assessment process. Sunshine’s March 10 letter places this pact in the context of Carney’s “appeasement” of Premier Danielle Smith’s “separatist agenda.” Under the draft co-operation agreement, there will be a so-called “one project, one review” approach to new infrastructure applications in the province, which will use the province’s environmental assessment and regulatory processes for projects that are “primarily in provincial jurisdiction.” For projects that are on federal Crown land or use federal labour, Carney pledged to incorporate “Alberta’s environmental assessment and regulatory process requirements into the federal…

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