Poilievre announces auto plan aiming for tariff-free access to U.S. market

By Anja Karadeglija Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has unveiled a new auto plan that aims to secure tariff-free access to the U.S. market. Poilievre said at an announcement in Windsor on Sunday he expects U.S. President Donald Trump to agree to the plan because it would increase production in both countries. “I’ve got a plan that would advantage both Americans and Canadians if we get to (a) tariff-free deal and a one-for-one production-to-sales ratio,” he said. Poilievre said the plan “would bring American production up from 11 million to 13 million. In other words, they would win new and increased production as a result of this plan, which is exactly the stated policy objective of the U.S. administration.” The Conservative plan would implement a rule where for each car produced…
Related Posts
Brantford Medical Officer “Urges” Caution During Upcoming Cold Front
March 16, 2026 122
By Alex Murray Writer It seems the groundhog has seen his shadow and will not be…
Honouring Indigenous Peoples to Host Youth-to-Youth Truth and Reconciliation Gathering at Six Nations
March 16, 2026 132
By Alex Murray Writer For non-profit Honouring Indigenous Peoples (HIP), teaching the youngest generation is a…