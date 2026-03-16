Poilievre announces auto plan aiming for tariff-free access to U.S. market

By Anja Karadeglija Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has unveiled a new auto plan that aims to secure tariff-free access to the U.S. market. Poilievre said at an announcement in Windsor on Sunday he expects U.S. President Donald Trump to agree to the plan because it would increase production in both countries. “I’ve got a plan that would advantage both Americans and Canadians if we get to (a) tariff-free deal and a one-for-one production-to-sales ratio,” he said. Poilievre said the plan “would bring American production up from 11 million to 13 million. In other words, they would win new and increased production as a result of this plan, which is exactly the stated policy objective of the U.S. administration.” The Conservative plan would implement a rule where for each car produced…



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