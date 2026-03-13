New program director for Kanesatake radio station

By Hadassah Alencar, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door Tehonie’tathe Douglas Beaver joined Reviving Kanehsatà:ke Radio (RKR) 101.7 FM as the station’s all-new project coordinator earlier this month. In his role, a position never-before held at the station, Beaver will help revise current programs and add new ones, increase fundraising efforts, and help to advance the revitalization of Kanien’kéha over the radio. “I’m hoping to help revive the language in the community,” said Beaver. Karahkóhare Syd Gaspé, president of Mohawk MultiMedia Inc., the organization which oversees RKR, said the new role is welcome help after many years of managing most of the station’s work alone. “I’ve been overloaded with everything that is to do for running the operation,” said Gaspé. “We need to expand because we have got a…



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