Slider
Sports

Former pros and premier Ford attend Little NHL ceremony

March 18, 2026 65 views
Wiikwemkoong chief Tim Ominika addresses the crowd at a Little NHL kickoff ceremony.

By Sam Laskaris Writer Hundreds of Six Nations families are spending a good chunk of their March Break at GTA hockey rinks. That’s because about 20 local clubs are participating at this year’s Little Native Hockey League tournament. The event, often simply called the Little NHL, began on Sunday and continues until Thursday. A record-breaking 271 clubs from across Ontario are participating in what has become the province’s largest First Nations youth hockey tournament. Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory, located on Manitoulin Island, is serving as the host First Nation of this year’s tournament. Games are primarily being held in Markham. Rinks at nearby communities are also being utilized for some matches. A tournament kickoff event in Unionville on Sunday featured various former National Hockey League players, local and provincial politicians as…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

It’s March and that usually means changing weather happens over days, but last Friday, Six Nations and surrounding areas were hit with almost torrential rains only to have them slip into a blizzard Friday, March 13. (Photos by Jim C. Powless and Alex Murray)
Local News

Six Nations hit with floods and snowstorm in one week

March 18, 2026 49

By Alex Murray Writer March came in with a roar and continued to blast last week…

Read more
Local News

Six Nations Grand River Development Trust approves $42,000 in funding for 4 local volunteer organizations

March 18, 2026 56

By Alex Murray Writer Grassroots volunteering is an important part of life for the Six Nations…

Read more