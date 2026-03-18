Former pros and premier Ford attend Little NHL ceremony

By Sam Laskaris Writer Hundreds of Six Nations families are spending a good chunk of their March Break at GTA hockey rinks. That’s because about 20 local clubs are participating at this year’s Little Native Hockey League tournament. The event, often simply called the Little NHL, began on Sunday and continues until Thursday. A record-breaking 271 clubs from across Ontario are participating in what has become the province’s largest First Nations youth hockey tournament. Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory, located on Manitoulin Island, is serving as the host First Nation of this year’s tournament. Games are primarily being held in Markham. Rinks at nearby communities are also being utilized for some matches. A tournament kickoff event in Unionville on Sunday featured various former National Hockey League players, local and provincial politicians as…



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