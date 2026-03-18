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Six Nations Farmers Association want $75,000 for white corn project

March 18, 2026 64 views

The Six Nations Farmers Association appeared before the Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) at the General Finance Committee meeting on Monday (March 16) to request $75,000 for its long-running white corn project. It’s an initiative organizers say remains essential to food security, cultural continuity and community sharing. Ruby Jacobs told SNEC the project, which operates on roughly 35 acres, continues to meet steady demand across the territory. “The need for it is still there,” she said. “Last year, the years before there, it’s been quite a success. There’s that everything’s got planted, everything got used up at the end of the season.” The project grows both white and flint corn and provides traditional food to longhouses, schools and community members. She said the initiative traces its roots back to the…

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