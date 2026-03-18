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Today in History

March 18, 2026 57 views

March 15 In 1973, Indigenous people in Alberta won a settlement of nearly $200,000 in so-called “ammunition money” because an 1877 treaty stipulated they should have been paid $2,000 annually. March 17 In 2020, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency over COVID-19, ordering the closure of bars, restaurants, theatres and libraries. Alberta and British Columbia made similar declarations, while the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs declared a state of emergency for 62 First Nations, closing reserve borders to non-essential travel. March 18 In 2019, the country’s top bureaucrat announced he would retire as clerk of the Privy Council. Michael Wernick said in a statement there was no path for a “relationship of mutual trust’’ if the Conservatives or N-D-P form the next government. Former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould…

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