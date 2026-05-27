Smudge bundles introduced across Prairie Mountain Health facilities

By Steven Sukkau, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun Prairie Mountain Health is expanding access to Indigenous cultural practices within its facilities through a smudging initiative aimed at reducing barriers for patients and families seeking traditional ceremonies during hospital stays. The health region says a Smudging Ceremony Policy is now in place across PMH facilities to guide staff in supporting clients and families who wish to smudge while receiving care. Designated smudging areas have been established in many facilities to meet ventilation and safety requirements, while newer PMH buildings have incorporated spaces and ventilation systems that allow smudging to occur in many patient rooms. Prairie Mountain Health Indigenous Health has also created 27 smudge bundles for use in acute care facilities throughout the region. The bundles are available to patients…



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