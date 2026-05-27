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Talks underway for Indigenous-led public inquiry into systemic racism: N.B. minister

May 27, 2026 276 views

By Eli Ridder A New Brunswick cabinet minister says early talks have started on an Indigenous-led public inquiry into systemic racism. Indigenous Affairs Minister Keith Chiasson says the Liberal government and First Nations leaders will meet in the coming months to further discuss the matter. Chiasson says his government fully backs an inquiry but wasn’t able to confirm specifics or a timeline. Sitansisk First Nation Chief Allan Polchies told reporters the scope of the inquiry will focus on the justice system. First Nations leaders in New Brunswick have been calling for an Indigenous-led independent public inquiry for the past six years. In response, the previous Progressive Conservative government had established a broader anti-racism action plan that critics said lumped distinct Indigenous experiences with other racialized groups. Indigenous lawyer Naiomi Metallic,…

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