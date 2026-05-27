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Hundreds of baby salmon released into Wolf Creek during annual event

May 27, 2026 280 views

By Noah Korver, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yukon News Hundreds of baby chinook salmon are now swimming free in Wolf Creek after being released into the watershed on Sunday, May 24. The release was coordinated by the Yukon Fish and Game Association in partnership with staff from the Whitehorse Rapids Fish Hatchery as well as community members from the Carcross/Tagish First Nation and Ta’an Kwäch’än Council. The family-friendly event included a community barbecue at Wolf Creek Campground and educational activities put on by community partners. Various tables set up at the event offered attendees a chance to learn about the Yukon River salmon and the efforts underway to promote their population-level health and conservation. The migration of chinook salmon on the Yukon River is one of nature’s most remarkable phenomena….

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