Sportsmanship & Community Win the Day at Six Nations 3-Pitch Tournaments

By Alex Murray Writer The Oliver M. Smith-Kawenni:io dynasty continued this year at the Six Nations Junior 3-Pitch Tournament held at the Ball Diamonds on May 12. After winning the Intermediate tournament in both 2023 and 2024, OMSK 3-pitch junior players in Grades 4 to 6 picked up another championship at this year’s event, which had full teams from seven schools from Six Nations and Mississaugas of the Credit. In the Six Nations Intermediate 3-Pitch Tournament for students in Grade 7 and 8, held a week later on May 21, it was J.C. Hill that triumphed over I.L. Thomas in a tightly contested championship game. On top of that competitive spirit, the co-ed events were a great showing of both sportsmanship and community, as tournament convener and J.C. Hill teacher…
Related Posts
Six Nations Fire department… all about community safety
May 27, 2026 130
By Alex Murray, Writer Fire safety and fun were on offer during the Six Nations Fire…
Six Nations Grand River Development Corporation has growth year
May 27, 2026 119
By Alex Murray Writer It’s got a new name and it’s growing. The Six Nations of…