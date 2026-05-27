Sportsmanship & Community Win the Day at Six Nations 3-Pitch Tournaments

By Alex Murray Writer The Oliver M. Smith-Kawenni:io dynasty continued this year at the Six Nations Junior 3-Pitch Tournament held at the Ball Diamonds on May 12. After winning the Intermediate tournament in both 2023 and 2024, OMSK 3-pitch junior players in Grades 4 to 6 picked up another championship at this year’s event, which had full teams from seven schools from Six Nations and Mississaugas of the Credit. In the Six Nations Intermediate 3-Pitch Tournament for students in Grade 7 and 8, held a week later on May 21, it was J.C. Hill that triumphed over I.L. Thomas in a tightly contested championship game. On top of that competitive spirit, the co-ed events were a great showing of both sportsmanship and community, as tournament convener and J.C. Hill teacher…



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