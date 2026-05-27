Editorial
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Editorial: What were they thinking?

May 27, 2026 111 views
Editorial

The CBC and APTN were planning to launch a so-called satirical show on Indigenous issues…more specifically on residential schools. Let me say that again…a satirical show on residential schools. It doesn’t matter what “bend” they plan to take there is absolutely nothing humorous about residential schools. It doesn’t matter what angle they were planning to take, how they were framing it or what their intention was. It was wrong! The only surprise is APTN was a partner in this scheme. CBC and APTN planned to launch what they were billing as a satirical show on Indigenous issues. They planned to enlist actors, feature interviews with people who have been critical of residential schools and then announce it as a Borat-style prank, an attempt to get people to drop their guard,…

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