Today in History

May 31 In 2007, in his final report, Ipperwash inquiry commissioner Sidney Linden found the government of former Ontario premier Mike Harris, Ottawa and the OPP all bore responsibility for events that led to aboriginal protester Dudley George’s death. Linden called for the disputed land to be returned immediately to the Stoney Point First Nation, along with compensation, and recommended Ontario establish a permanent, independent and impartial agency to facilitate and oversee the settling of land and treaty claims. (The Ipperwash standoff began when about 30 unarmed protesters occupied the park in the summer of 1995. The protesters said it contained a burial ground destroyed when a military camp was built on the land during the Second World War). June 1 In 2011, military aircraft evacuated nearly all 1,200 residents…



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