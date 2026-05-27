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Rivermen register first road win to extend winning streak

May 27, 2026 106 views
Six Nations Rivermen defender Ryan Andrews and goaltender Elan Henhawk helped their squad to a victory against Ennismore on Saturday. (Photo by Andrew VanEvery)

By Sam Laskaris Writer They had already proven they could take care of business at home. And the Six Nations Rivermen also showed they can also have success on the road this past Saturday. The Rivermen, the local Senior B lacrosse squad, defeated the host Ennismore James Gang 12-7 in a match held at the Lakefield Arena. For the Rivermen, who had opened their Ontario Series Lacrosse season with three consecutive home wins playing out of the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena (ILA), Saturday’s contest was their first road game of the season. Six Nations head coach Wayne Hill obviously likes the way the season has transpired thus far for his charges, who are sporting a perfect 4-0 record. “It’s been going good for so far,” he said. “We’ve got a good…

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